Kundali Bhagya Written Update March 05: Mahira Slapped Preeta In Front Of Karan

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of the hit show Kumkum Bhagya which airs on Zee TV. The first episode of the show premiered on July 12, 2017, and is one of the most-loved shows of Zee TV. The show stars Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Joura in the lead roles and is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Kundali Bhagya written update for March 05, 2020

Today's episode begins with Mahira going to the restaurant where Karan said he was, and finds him with Preeta. Preeta asks Karan if he was really planning to marry Mahira. Karan tells Preeta that he would not marry Mahira because he was already married to Preeta. Mahira gets angry at Preeta and slaps her and asks her to stay away from Karan. Seeing this,Karan gets angry and slaps Mahira in return. Karan also asks Mahira to leave right away.

But all this turns out to be Sherlyn's imagination when she gets to know that Mahira saw Karan with Preeta. She also feels that her own plan would be exposed if Mahira makes Karan angry. She calls up Mahira and asks her to return to the party before she does anything stupid to ruin their plan. Mahira leaves the restaurant.

At the restaurant, Karan eats the extra spicy pasta that Preeta ordered and his mouth starts burning. Preeta feeds him honey and water before she gets a cold drink for him. Karan looks lovingly at Preeta while one photographer clicked his photo. Karan asks the photographer to delete the picture right away. Sherlyn tells Mahira that Karan was only close to Preeta because she looked weak and always needed his help.

She also tells Mahira that she too needs to look weak in front of Karan. Mahira calls Karan and asks him to come to the party because her friends have put a bet saying that he would not show up. She tells Karan that she was waiting for him on the ninth floor. Karan still does not leave his date with Preeta and with this, the episode ends.

