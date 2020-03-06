Kundali Bhagya Written Update March 06, 2020: Preeta Loses Consciousness

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of the hit show Kumkum Bhagya which airs on Zee TV. The first episode of the show premiered on July 12, 2017, and is one of the most-loved shows of Zee TV. The show stars Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Joura in the lead roles and is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Kundali Bhagya written update for March 06, 2020

The episode started with Preeta calling Mahira's 'love' for Karan a show-off. Mahira pushed Preeta. As Preeta fell on the ground, she lost consciousness. Mahira left Preeta outside the room but on hearing Karan's voice, she went back in, where Preeta lay unconscious.

Mahira came out and fell in Karan's arms, forcing him to pick her up. Kritika gave Sherlyn a drink so that she felt better. Sherlyn saw Karan and Mahira together. Kritika wondered about Preeta and went back to the party to check. Preeta was shown burning in the room as Karan asked Sherlyn to help Mahira open her eyes.

Sherlyn assured Mahira that she will help Mahira use all the tricks to keep her and Karan together. The Holi party had begun, and Karan went to hug his mother. Kritika called him 'Badmaash'. Karan blackmailed her saying that he would apply all the colours on his mother.

Rishabh was on a call with the doctor. He also got the others worried. Karan's mother asked him what had happened. Sherlyn was tensed on hearing Preeta's news, while everybody else was happy. When Sherlyn spoke about Karan and Mahira's wedding coming up, Karan said he does not wish to marry Mahira.

Karan also invited Preeta to play Holi with him at his house. But Preeta politely turned the invitation down saying she wanted to spend time with her family. During the Holi party, Karan said that he did not want to marry Mahira, right in front of her and the whole family and with this, the episode ended.

