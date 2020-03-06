'Kundali Bhagya' Promo: Preeta And Karan To Set The Stage On Fire With Holi Performance

Kundali Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for a long now. The chemistry between Preeta and Karan is widely loved and appreciated. Kundali Bhagya is aired on Zee TV at 9:00 PM. After standing on the first position again in BARC listings this week, Kundali Bhagya’s duo is all set to entertain their audience with a sizzling performance on the occasion of Holi.

Kundali Bhagya's Preeta and Karan's Holi performance

As per the latest promo video of the upcoming special program Rang Malang, Preeta and Karan are all set to give an adorable performance. In this video, there are shots of Preeta and Karan dancing on the tunes of Holi songs while there is a colourful ambience all around.

Shraddha Arya, who essays the role of Preeta Arora in Kundali Bhagya, is seen wearing a beautiful attire that is a peach embroidered lehenga and brown blouse. She completed her look with a big chunky necklace and open hair look. On the other hand, Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan is seen wearing a casual white pathani.

There are also shots of Karan’s elder brother making an entry in the performance with beautiful ladies all around. He is also seen pulling off a classic white attire for Holi. Rang Malang is a special program that airs on Zee TV on the occasion of Holi. It would be aired on March 7, 2020, at 6:30 PM. All the television stars who are a part of the Zee TV family would be seen grooving on the beats of different Bollywood songs.

In the last Kundali Bhagya episode, the audience witnessed Mahira slapping Preeta in front of Karan and later lighting her own room on fire. Will Mahira make Preeta and Karan fall apart again?

