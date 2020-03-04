'Kundali Bhagya' Preview March 4, 2020: Karan Slaps Mahira For Her Behaviour With Preeta

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of the hit show Kumkum Bhagya which stars on Zee TV. The first episode of the show premiered on July 12, 2017, and is one of the most-loved shows of Zee TV. The show stars Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Joura in the lead roles and is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update March 02, 2020: Srishti And Karan Find The Actual Video

Kundali Bhagya March 4 preview

In the last episode, Preeta dreams that she is in her bedroom with Karan and they share a kiss. She wakes up realising that it was just a dream and smiles. Karan promises to go to Mahira’s party but later. He goes to the training centre and sees that Preeta is having a chat with another cricketer. Karan takes Preeta aside and asks her to go out with him, following which they leave for a restaurant. Mahira wonders why Karan is running late and calls him up to check on him. She hears Preeta’s voice on the call. Mahira senses that Karan and Preeta are out on a date and leaves her party to find out about the same.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update February 28: Police Arrest Preeta

In the upcoming episode, Mahira sees Preeta and Karan together in a restaurant. She tells Preeta that Karan is her fiancée and warns her to stay away from him. Preeta replies that Karan is her husband and Mahira is the other woman in his life. Mahira gets angry at Preeta’s statement and slaps her. Karan loses his temper upon seeing Mahira’s reaction. He then slaps Mahira and asks how could she slap Preeta. Karan tells Mahira to stay away from Preeta. Tonight’s episode will show what will happen further.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update February 27: Mahira And Sherlyn Come Up With A Plan

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update For March 03, 2020: Sarla Still Does Not Trust Karan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.