Kundali Bhagya Written Update For March 03, 2020: Sarla Still Does Not Trust Karan

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of the hit show Kumkum Bhagya which stars on Zee TV. The first episode of the show premiered on July 12, 2017, and is one of the most-loved shows of Zee TV. The show stars Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Joura in the lead roles and is produces by Ekta Kapoor.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya Written Update February 28: Police Arrest Preeta

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya Written Update February 27: Mahira And Sherlyn Come Up With A Plan

Kundali Bhagya written update for March 03

Today's episode began with Janki and Daadi both thinking that Luthra family and Arora family had become friends. On the other hand, Sarla was still doubtful about this. Sarla told them that Karan was only pretending to help Preeta because he actually wanted to protect Mahira and Sherlyn.

Sarla said that Preeta and Srishti were the ones who helped themselves. Preeta overheard her mother’s conversation and felt sad.

Karan and his family got worried while the doctor checked on Mahesh’s health. Sherlyn wanted Mahesh to die but Mahira wanted Mahesh to live so that Karan and her wedding would not be postponed. The doctor left the room and told the Luthras that Mahesh was recovering from his coma and would be alive and awake soon.

Preeta felt bad that her mother did not trust Karan. She also felt bad that she had not thanked Karan for helping her. She tried to call Karan but he was also trying to call her at the same time, which is why the two of them found each other’s phone busy.

Sherlyn got worried with the news of Mahesh’s recovery. When Mahira asked her why Sherlyn revealed about Mahesh finding out her truth. The next morning Karan opened his eyes and thought Preeta had come to wake him up. He held her hands and tried to get close to her. Karan was shocked when he saw that it was actually Mahira and not Preeta. Mahira thought that Karan was in love with her and with this, the episode ended.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya Written Update February 25: Mahira Blackmails Karan To Marry Her

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya Written Update February 24, 2020: Police Check The Luthra House

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.