Kundali Bhagya Written Update February 27: Mahira And Sherlyn Come Up With A Plan

The episode airing on February 27 began with Sherlyn and Mahira together coming up with a new plan to stop the Luthras from questioning the truck driver. Mahira planned to use the truck driver against Preeta. They went to the living room and found Srishti at the Luthra's house. Srishti hugged Preeta and said that she only wanted to help her.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya Written Update February 26: Karan And Preeta Hide On The Terrace

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya Written Update February 25: Mahira Blackmails Karan To Marry Her

Just as the police were about to leave, they saw Sammy entering through the window. Sammy pretended to be walking in his sleep to avoid the police’s questions. Preeta and Sherlyn decided to rest in the living room where the truck driver was tied up. Rishabh took Karan to his room and discussed whatever Srishti told him. He said that since everyone believed Preeta was innocent how she ended up in the video. Kareena told Karan that she did not think they all should save Preeta.

When everyone in the house is asleep Sherlyn and Mahira planned to use a spray and make everyone in the house unconscious. They both planned to wear masks and they also put a mask on the truck driver so that they can help him escape when everyone is unconscious. They succeeded in their plan and took the truck driver out of the house. In the morning, Rishabh and Karan saw the truck driver talking to Mahira and Sherlyn.

Sherlyn noticed Rishabh looking at her that is when she asked the truck driver to run. When the truck driver ran, Karan and Rishabh chased him down. When they got the truck driver home to get his confession, the truck driver said that Sherlyn and Mahira tried to stop him from escaping. He said that someone paid him to kill Preeta and with this, the episode ended.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya Written Update February 24, 2020: Police Check The Luthra House

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update February 20: Karan Takes The Truck Driver To His House

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.