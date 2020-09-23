'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update September 22, 2020: Everyone Is Excited For Reception

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on September 22, 2020. Read ahead.

Kundali Bhagya sept 22 episode starts as Ganesh mentions that Preeta was right when she said that Karan has a fever, and this is why he did not give Karan the cold drink. Karan tells him that he has taken the medicine, but Rakhi says that now she is ordering him to not drink the cold drink because he is not well. Rakhi then asks Ganesh if he has checked if all the materials have arrived for Preeta and Karan’s reception. Karan says that they were only discussing having a reception but it was not confirmed. Rakhi tells him that some rituals have to be fulfilled as he has just gotten married.

Further in Kundali Bhagya latest episode, just as Karan looks at everyone, dadi explains to him that she is the eldest in their house and has no pressure, yet she still agrees that they have to fulfil the functions because they are the norms of the society that have to be fulfilled. Rishab, Kartika and even Ganesh agree that they should hold the reception function. Just as Karan leaves, Rakhi is worried that he will not dress for the function, but Rishab assures her that he will come for the function properly dressed.

Preeta is in the hall but she is not able to find her suitcase. She finds it in the guestroom and decides to take it back into her room as she cannot let Karan throw her out of the room like this. Just as Preeta is taking the suitcase, Maira decides to harm Preeta from behind. But, Sherlin tries to stop her. Maira even pushes Sherlin against the wall warning that she should never come in her way again. Sherlin understands that Maira is really angry.

Sarla gets a call from Rakhi. Rakhi tells Sarla that they have all arranged a reception function for Preeta and they all must come. Sarla gets very emotional and tells Shrishti that they have been invited, so must go and select the dress that they would be wearing in the night.

