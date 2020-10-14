'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For October 13, 2020: Prithvi Gains Conciousness

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on October 13, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened in this intense episode.

Kundali Bhagya written update Oct 13

The Kundali Bhagya October 13 episode starts as Rakhi tells Sherlin and Maira that she cannot bear their comments so they both should stop talking. She tells them that Sarla is a lot older than them and they must give her the respect that she deserves as she is also a mother of someone. Rakhi exclaims that she desires to spend some time alone but now as these two are here it does not mean anything and leaves the room.

Just as Shrisithi asks what has exactly happened, Preeta exclaims that Janki is not hiding but she is in fact unconscious as Pawan and his guys are holding her captive. Pawan asks his guy Gochu about how he could have made such a huge mistake as he brought the wrong Pandit. Preeta and Shrishti both tell Pawan that the wedding cannot happen right now as the groom is unconscious. Shrishti also warns Pawan that there will be many consequences, but Pawan mentions that Shrishti should have thought about everything before talking as he is the one holding them both hostage. Pawan orders his men to tie them both and even then, Preeta and Shrishti keep resisting them all.

Just as Prithvi wakes up, Pawan hugs Prithvi. Prithvi asks him to stop hugging him as he is feeling suffocated. Pawan asks Prithvi why did he take this step as there are a lot of people who love. Prithvi exclaims that he lost the love of his life and he can’t live with that fact. Prithvi says that he was about to marry Preeta but Karan came in between and got married to her instead. Prithvi says that he knows Preeta still loves him so he cannot lose her. Pawan tells Prithvi that Preeta told him that she only loves Karan and it would be better if Prithvi kills Karan. Prithvi says that he couldn't marry Preeta before but will marry her now and will make sure that Karan pays the price for his actions. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

