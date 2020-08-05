'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For August 4: Karan Confronts Preeta After The Ceremony

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, Kareena orders Preeta to leave the house. But this leads to Karan not performing the marriage ritual. He expressed that he will not do the ritual if Preeta is not present there. Here is the Kundali Bhagya Written Update for August 4, 2020.

Kundali Bhagya Written Update - August 4

The latest episode of Kundali Bhagya starts with Dadi asking Maira why was she cheating even when she knew she was not going to become a part of their family. But till then Sherlin stops her and says that times have changed and it is not known as cheating but is known as love. Sherlin then comes to Preeta and tells her that she mist watch the ceremony as she has come there to attend the wedding.

Karan picks up the garland and is about to put it on Maira but he suddenly feels that it is Preeta standing in front of him. Everyone asks him the reason he stopped doing it. To which he replies and says that there is some dirt in his eyes and then he ends the ceremony.

After the ceremony, only he asks Maira why she did not resist. She tells him that she is going to be his wife that is why she did not resist. Everyone including Preeta claps for them but Karan gets angry and explains to Maira that he has to go and tell Preeta that nothing is the way it should have been.

But Shrishti stops Karan and then Preeta mentions that it does not matter. He then throws his headwear and tells her that she has ruined the life of her entire family. He also adds that now she is acting as if nothing is wrong and as if she does not care about anything.

He then tells her that he will show her. He then takes Preeta to Mahesh's room and explains to her that Mahes is the only one who has helped him in his entire life and gives the example of him becoming a cricketer.

Shrishti comes to the room where everyone is there and secretly tries to tell to Sameer, that Karan has taken Preeta somewhere. He then tells that they all are tried of warning her that is it not right of her to come back. Dadi then tells Karina that she is not happy that Preeta has come to their house as whenever she comes to the house it results in problems.

Dadi then tells her that she would make sure that Preeta never enters the house again. Rishab at the same time wonders what has happened to Dadi as she would never listen to anything against Preeta and how can she hate her now. Karan then tells Preeta the reason of her ruining their family. He also tells her that they felt her as a lucky charm but she, in turn, has ruined their family. Preeta gets frustrated and tells him to shut up.

Preeta shouts at him and tells him that he should stop blaming her for everything. She then also tells him that it is she is not the one who desires to ruin their family. She then tells him that she is pleased that he is marrying Maira and after it is done then everything that exists between them will finally end. Karna then tells her that he has called her for the wedding just to show her that he really loves Maira. She then agrees and tells him that she will attend his entire wedding.

Preeta tries to leave by pushing him but he pulls her aside and tells her that she will see this wedding and remember the time when they both got married. They look into each other’s eyes, and she tells him that wedding is a bond that one share for the rest of their lives. Shrishti then looks for Karan and thinks where Preeta has taken him as she cannot let the duo be alone in the house as it will ruin everything. She knows that she has to stop Preeta and then runs for finding her.

