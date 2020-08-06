Kundali Bhagya Written Update For August 5: Rishab Tries To Stop The Marriage

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan had confronted Preeta after the ceremony. Both share a moment and both put up points on how their lives have been changed due to each other. Here is the Kundali Bhagya written update for August 5, 2020.

Kundali Bhagya Written Update - August 5

Sherlin finds them and tells that Karan, that he is going the things Preeta deserves. Shrishti tries to understand to which who has called them there and till then Sherlin mentions that she has called them both there to teach them a lesson. Shrishti then reveals that she will tell everyone what she is there to do and how Maira came to their house and why she has accepted to marry Karan. She then threatens Sherlin by saying that she will inform everyone that Maira pushed Mahesh Luthra down the stairs and blamed it on them both. She leaves leaving Sherlin startled.

Karan asks Preeta about the things she told her so that she Maira marries him. She gets angry and mentions that he is blinded by his anger and only believes what he saw. She adds he does not care for what others say but only lives with the mindset of anger which has become his habit. Karan replies and says he is really happy that he is marrying Maira and tells Preeta that she has come to attend their wedding and must stay till the end of the functions. He leaves the room while Preeta is not able to control herself.

Cut to Sherlin who asks Shrishti to go and tell everyone what she feels but and how they will never listen and believe her. She then adds that everyone knows that Karan and Maira are getting married because of her. She also tells her to go and tell about the Luthra incident but no one will believe her because she is the one who has made the entire arrangements of the marriage.

She has also added that she has made sure that the family never believe nither her or nor Preeta. She then orders Shrishti to not think or worry about her anything but just go to the wedding and leave after it is done with. She starts walking from then and gets a call from Sameer who mentions that Preeta is alone in the room of Mahesh so they both plan to live with each other. Sherlin sighs with relief that Shrishti has left and did not listen to this. Preeta is in the room and goes near to Mahesh Luthra as she is broken.

Karan, who had left the room, is walking in the hallway and is emotionally broken. But when he remembers the moments he had spent with Preeta. Rishab comes near him and hugs him and mentions that he should not move forward with it as it means nothing.

Rishab then tries to convince him that he still loves Preeta as he saw him smile when Preeta entered the room. But Karan does not listen to him and says that he will return Preeta with the pain and hatred that she gave to the family. Rishab pleads him not to do it but till then Karina enters and tells Karan that everyone including Maira is calling him. Rishab tries to stop him but Karan but he is adamant and says that Rishab should come with him. He follows them and sees Shrishti and leaves without saying anything.

Shrishti says that she must inform her sister that Karan is marrying Maira only to blame Preeta and take revenge from her.

Preeta goes to Mahesh and asks that she knows that he is working with someone to do this. She asks him who is really behind everything that has happened to them.

She then tells that no one will belive her even if they wanted and he tells her that he will blame her (Preeta) for anything that happens. She listens to this and says it should not happen and that is why she is leaving the Luthra Mansion. She adds that she is leaving because she cannot see the family hating her before they throw her out. Sherlin claps for her as she has achieved her goal of breaking the unbreakable Preeta Aurora.

Sameer then stops Shrishti from going to Preeta by telling him that they are all stuck in a loop that never ends. He adds that even if she informs Preeta who is trying to do this Karan will blame her and she will not be able to bear it. Sherlin then taunts her for attending her ex-husband's marriage and it fills Preeta’s eyes with tears. Shrishti tells Sameer is right and adds that they should not do anything as it is a battle of ego and they both want to see who will stop the wedding first.



