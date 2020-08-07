'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update August 6, 2020: Preeta Walks Towards Mandap

In the August 6 episode of Kundali Bhagya, Shrishti asks Sameer to help her stop Karan and Mahira’s wedding. Sherlyn taunts Preeta for attending her husband’s marriage and watch him get remarried. Karan declares if Preeta doesn’t attend his wedding then the ceremony will not take place.

Kundali Bhagya written update August 6, 2020

The episode begins with Shrishti asking Sameer to help her stop the wedding. However, Sameer escapes from there thinking that it would lead his family members to kick him out of the house. He tries to hide from Shrishti throughout the ceremony.

Sherlyn taunts Preeta

In the room, Sherlyn can be seen telling Preeta what will society think of Karan’s marriage. Although she sympathises with her, she is also happy that Preeta’s chapter from Karan’s life is going to end soon. She tells Preeta that she doesn’t understand why she has come to attend Karan’s wedding but it is surely going to be fun to watch her throughout the ceremony. Seeing her hurt will add up to her happiness, Sherlyn said. Preeta in return stays quiet in front of her.

Karan asks about Preeta

While sitting on the Mandap, Karan asks about Preeta. Dadi replies to him saying he should forget about her now and concentrate on his wedding. However, he says that without Preeta the wedding won’t take place. On the other hand, Sanjana warns Mahira’s mother about Preeta. She adds that Preeta is very unlucky and that she should keep her away from her daughter and son-in-law’s life.

Preeta walks towards the Mandap

Krithika tells Sameer that Preeta took a wrong decision, to attend the wedding as she is only going to get insulted. Preeta arrives and Karan signals the Pandit to start the wedding rituals. Meanwhile, Sarla is worried about her daughter. When Janki asks her why is she tensed. She tells her that Preeta has gone to Luthra house. It is a place where everyone has always insulted her and that it is going to happen again. She is afraid that her daughter will lose her self-control and take a step that will hurt her for the rest of her life.

At Luthra house, wiping her tears Preeta walks towards the mandap. Everyone looks shocked thinking that she will stop the wedding. Karan asks her if she has anyone to say to him. However, Preeta tells him that he couldn’t see the ceremony clearly from afar. Karan asks the pandit to recite the wedding vows loudly so that Preeta can watch and even listen to the vows clearly.

Wedding gets delayed

While performing the ritual, Pandit asks Kareena for the gathbandhan cloth. She says while preparing for the ceremony she left it in her room. She orders Sameer to fetch the holy cloth from her room. Shrishti follows him. Pandit tells everyone that he has to postpone the ritual as it is a bad omen. Meanwhile, Sanjana praises Rishab saying that he is the best son-in-law ever. She asks her to teach Karan to be just like him. Rishab defends Karan making a shocking statement. He tells everyone that Karan has the guts to listen to his heart. If he could have done the same, he would never have married Sherlyn. Everyone around him is shocked after listening to him. Stay tuned for further updates about Kundali Bhagya.

