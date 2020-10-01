'Kundali Bhagya' Spoiler For October 2: Will Preeta Know Prithvi Planned To Kidnap Her?

Kundali Bhagya is currently one of the most popular romantic drama shows in India. The first episode of Kundali Bhagy aired in 2017 and now three years later, the show has still managed to keep the audience glued to their TV screens. The plot of the show revolves around Preeta Arora and Karan Luthra, who is deeply in love with each other but deny to accept it.

Moreover, there are a lot of people in their lives who constantly try to separate them using different tactics. Preeta and Karan encounter different problems in their life every single day, and this time around Preeta gets kidnapped on the day of her wedding reception. Read ahead if you want a spoiler for Kundali Bhagya's Oct 2 episode.

Kundali Bhagya spoiler for Oct 2 episode

As seen in the recent turn of events on Kundali Bhagya, Pawan kidnaps Preeta from the Luthra House without anyone finding out. Janki who gets suspicious about Pawan follows him to find out what he is planning on doing with Preeta. She decides to save Preeta from Pawan. Sanjana and Ramona find out that Mahira is replacing Preeta in the mandap. While Sanjana tries to stop Mahira, Ramona distracts Preeta's mother Sarla in finding out the truth. Meanwhile, when Preeta gains consciousness, Pawan tells her that he is not a paid kidnapper, but Prithvi's brother.

In the upcoming episode on Kundali Bhagya, Preeta asks Pawan if his brother would approve of him treating her this way. She tells him that Prithvi would not want him to kidnap her and force her to be with him. Pawan laughs at this and tells Preeta that Prithvi had planned all of this. He tells her that he has been doing all this only because Prithvi is unconscious. Preeta is shocked to hear this. Will she manage to free herself from the clutches of Pawan and reach the mandap on time to replace Mahira? Stay tuned for more updates of Kundali Bhagya.

