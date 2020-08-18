'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update August 17, 2020: Mahira Loses Her Conscious

In the August 17 episode of Kundali Bhagya, Sherlyn denies all Rishabh’s allegations. Preeta warns Mahira that she will call the police to stop her wedding. In return, Mahira hits a lamp on her head and tries to choke her. While Preeta is trying to resist the attack, Rishabh decides to leave Sherlyn forever.

The episode begins with Karan weeping in front of Mahesh asking why isn’t he there for him on his special day. He adds that he hates Preeta and won’t let her hurt their family. He notices Preeta’s earring and asks him why isn’t he feeling alright when everything is falling in place now. Looking at her earring, he further says that he cannot control the tears falling from his eyes. Shrishti and Sameer watch Karan look at Preeta’s earring with love. However, suddenly he throws it away in anger which makes both Sameer and Shrishti worried for Karan & Preeta’s relationship.

Sherlyn creates a scene

Meanwhile, Rishabh warns Shrelyn to tell him the truth. He asks her why did she lie to her family, on the night of his kidnapping. Furthermore, he also reveals that he saw Sherlyn’s knife in the kidnapper’s hand. He yells at her and asks her to confess the truth. However, Sherlyn throws a plate and blames Preeta for everything. While Rishabh defends Preeta, Kareena enters their room and notices Sherlyn is crying and everything in the room was messed up. She asks Sherlyn to fetch Mahira & suggests Rishabh to solve everything once the wedding is over.

Mahira becomes unconscious

On the other hand, Preeta confronts Mahira saying that she won’t let her hurt the Luthra’s till the time she is alive. Preeta warns her that even if the Luthra family doesn’t support her but the police will because she is Karan’s legal wife. Mahira argues saying that Karan will never accept her back in his life. She adds that even if Preeta dies, no one from the Luthra family is even going to shed a single tear for her. When Mahira tries to leave, Preeta reveals that she knows about their plan of killing Mahesh.

She adds that she also knows Sherlyn and Mahira are both also involved in Rishabh’s Kidnapping. Preeta tells her that she isn’t going to remain silent. Shocked Mahira tries to stop Preeta from leaving the room and in the process she hits her with a lamp on her head. After that, she tries to choke Preeta to death and while resisting the attack, Preeta hits Mahira but she loses her consciousness. In the meantime, Sherlyn is trying to look for Mahira everywhere, while Rishabh decides that he going to end his marriage with Sherlyn after Karan’s wedding. Stay tuned for further updates about Kundali Bhagya.

