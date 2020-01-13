Kundali Bhagya Written Update Jan 11: Will Mahira Reveal Sherlyn's Truth To The Family?

The episode starts with Dadi falling down the steps as she gets caught up in Sherlyn's evil plan. While Sherlyn pretends to act sympathetic with Dadi, Mahira realises that it was her who spilt the oil on the stairs.

Mahira tells Sherlyn that she was witness to a crime that was committed and confronts her about it. She tells her since Rakhi took Preetha's side, she wanted to take her revenge. Mahira tells her that she will reveal the truth to the entire family.

Kundali Bhagya – Written update – January 12

Sherlyn then tries to get Mahira on her side but she refuses. She gets worried about being exposed. Rishab fails to get a doctor for Dadi and considers asking Preeta for help. Hearing praises about Preeta from Rakhi and Karan makes Mahira change her mind about exposing Sherlyn to the family.

Karan then calls Preeta for help with treating Dadi. She then seeks Sarla's permission to go to the Luthra house but Sarla refuses.

While on the side, Sameer and Srishti share a moment. She asks Sameer if he has also seen Karan and Preetha’s love for each other. He agrees to this and hopes to make everything alright between them. Mahira gets jealous when she sees Karan praising Preeta as well but Rakhi tries to pacify her.

Meanwhile, Preeta requests Sarla to let her go but she does not budge as she does not want Preeta to be humiliated again as she knows that the Luthras always use her according to their convenience.

Sherlyn makes use of the opportunity to brainwash Mahira against Preeta. Apologising to her, Mahira asks Sherlyn for her help. Preeta promises Sarla she will return home as soon as she fulfils her duty. Sarla then finally agrees to let her go. Karan gets puzzled and his mind starts changing when he sees Preeta at the Luthra mansion once again.

