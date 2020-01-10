Kundali Bhagya Written Update January 9, 2020: Preeta Saves Everybody From The Goons

On the episode of Kundali Bhagya, which aired on January 9, 2020, began with the goons holding Karan because he steps in to save his mother. The goons then take his mother and lock her up in the room, to which she pleads to the goons and asks them to let her stay with her family and that she would not say a word henceforth.

Kundali Bhagya written update - January 9

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Tops The List Of Most-watched Television Drama; Leaves Behind 'Naagin 4'

Srishti and Preeta hide and take a look at what is happening in the hall. Then an idea then strikes Preeta and she tells Srishti about another plan to save the Luthras. She tells her sister that there is another hidden way which leads to the hall and that they can go in from there and save Karan's mother. When they reach the hidden door, they start knocking it and Karan's mother opens it and is surprised to find these two girls trying to save her.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya Written Update January 7, 2020: Rakhi Held At Gunpoint

Meanwhile, an argument takes place between the Luthra brothers in the main hall and Karan finds the best time and sneaks away from them. He goes to save his mother but eventually ends up landing Preeta, Srishti, his mother and himself into trouble. The goons then ask the others to wait in the main hall and one of the goons go and find Prithvi from the groom's room. The goon finds Prithvi in the room and brings him to the main hall.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya Written Update January 2: Will Preeta And Karan Reunite?

Eventually, Preeta's mother comes to take a look at the hall to see if everything is fine. She finds a man outside the hall and overhears him speaking on the phone and asking the goons to come out of the hall with the looted stuff, to run away. Inside the hall, the goons try to run away when Preeta and Srishti start dropping water on the floor, stored for drinking. Preeta then breaks a wire and throws it in the water pooled near the goons. This causes them to stand still because of electric shock, meanwhile, the police arrive and the goons are arrested.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya Written Update December 20: Sarla Curses Karan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.