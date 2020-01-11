'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update January 10, 2020: Dadi Falls Off The Stairs Due To Sherlyn

The episode of Kundali Bhagya which aired on January 10, 2020, started with a happy morning with the Luthra family coming together to the dining table for breakfast. Everyone wishes each other good morning and proceed to have breakfast. Mahira and Karan's mother is serving breakfast when Mahira's mother comes to the breakfast table.

Mahira's mother gets a little emotional and tells Karan's mother to take care of her like their own daughter after she gets married to Karan. Karan's mother promises Mahira's mother to do so.

Kundali Bhagya written update January 10, 2020

On the breakfast table, Karan's mother offers almonds to Dadi and reminds the Preeta had told her to eat some every day to maintain good health. This makes Sherlyn angry and she asks Karan's mother to not take Preeta's name inside the Luthra house. This creates tension amongst the Luthra family members and they all start scolding Sherlyn. After Rakhi (Karan's mother), asks Kareena to not talk between her and Sherlyn, she leaves the breakfast table.

Sherlyn too feels insulted and leaves the breakfast table. She goes to her room and calls up Prithvi, she tells him everything about what happened at the dining table.

To this, Prithvi suggests her to take revenge against Rakhi. Sherlyn then decides to punish Rakhi for insulting her in front of everybody. She takes some oil and puts it on the edge of the stairs so Rakhi would fall and hurt herself.

Meanwhile, Rakhi takes her sons into a room and scold them for talking in between elders. She specially scolds Karan for being rude to Sherlyn and Kareena Di. She explains to him about the special bond they share in a family and how she does not want to spoil anything between them.

Karan then apologises for his behaviour and hugs his mother. Rishab too joins and hugs his mother and his brother Karan.

On the other hand, Sherlyn puts some oil on the stairs and waits for Rakhi, unaware about the fact that Mahira had been watching her do all this. Rakhi comes out of the room and apologises to Sherlyn for being rude to her. She then goes towards the staircase but as soon as she reaches there, she is stopped by her sons who call her back for some work.

Meanwhile, Kareena Di and Dadi come out too, they apologise to each other and everything is sorted amongst the family members. Dadi gets a call and walks towards the staircase and eventually falls off. Sherlyn is shocked about the situation and is now scared that everybody would get to know about her wrongdoings.

