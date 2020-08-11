'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update August 10, 2020: Police Arrive To Stop The Wedding

In the August 10 episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan notices Preeta crying and yells at her for creating drama. Shrishti drags Sameer in the kitchen to think of a plan that will stop the wedding. Sherly secretly meets Prithvi inside the Luthra house. Police arrive at the wedding.

The episode begins with Karan asking Preeta what is she doing in his father’s room. He adds that he was missing her and now it is time that she witnessed him getting remarried to another lady. Karan notices tears in her eyes and yells at her to stop creating her fake drama. Preeta wants to expose Sherlyn’s plan but Karan refuses to listen to her at all. Meanwhile, Sameer gives the gathbandhan cloth to the priest and Dadi asks everyone to assemble for the wedding again.

Karan drags Preeta to the Mandap

In the room, Preeta asks Karan to just listen to her for once, however, he tells her to shut up which makes her cry more. Karan then adds that he isn’t going to believe her fake tears. He drags her to the mandap. Rishab notices Karan and requests him to leave Preeta’s hand. Karan in return asks him to stay out of it. He then orders the priest to begin the rituals loudly so that Preeta can watch and listen to the ceremony clearly.

Shrishti pulls Sameer in the Kitchen

Meanwhile, Shrishti pulls Sameer in the kitchen asking him to come up with a plan to stop the wedding. He tells that they should swap the groom with someone else but both of them scrap the idea. On the other hand, Karan notices Preeta not paying attention to his wedding. He calls her and asks her to concentrate on him. The priest tells Karan that he should concentrate on Mahira as he is marrying her but he asks him to shut up and continue doing his work. Dadi yells at Karan for his behaviour to which Karan replies that he doesn’t like if someone comes between him and Preeta. Mahira and everyone else looks shocked after listening to him.

Sherlyn meets Prithvi

During the ceremony, Sherlyn gets a call from Prithvi who asks her about the wedding. She walks in the corridor to talk to him when he pulls her inside the storeroom. Shocked Sherlyn tells him to leave before anyone sees him. He expresses that he just wanted to make sure that the wedding gets completed without any problem. Sherly tells him she will look after everything but Prithvi explains that she shouldn’t take Preeta lightly at all. He adds although Preeta is an innocent girl but she can kill for Karan’s happiness.

Sarla gets worried

Meanwhile, Sarla tells Janki that she is worried about Preeta and she can guess that something terrible is going to happen in the Luthra house today. She expresses that Preeta cannot handle herself and she should be by her side but Janki advises her not to go there. On the other hand, Shrishti gets an idea to stop the wedding. In the meantime, Police enters the Luthra house and ask the priest to stop the ceremony. Stay tuned for further updates about Kundali Bhagya.

