'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update August 11, 2020: Police's Arrival Frightens Prithvi

In the August 11 episode of Kundali Bhagya, everyone in the Luthra house feels that Preeta has called the police to stop the wedding. However, the inspector clears the misunderstanding revealing they have arrived there chasing Rishabh’s kidnapper’s boss. Prithvi after learning about the police is terrified and asks Sherlyn to hide him.

The episode begins with Dadi blaming Preeta for calling the police, while Mahira’s mother says that Preeta never wanted the wedding to happen. Karan, on the other hand, tells the officer they can arrest him after the wedding. However, the police inform everyone that Preeta didn’t file any complaint nor they are here to stop the wedding. Everyone looks shocked and Preeta points out that everyone in the Luthra house blame without knowing the truth. She adds that she has no intention of creating any chaos to stop Karan’s marriage.

Police inform about the Kidnapper

The inspector specifies that they reached their house after following the person who had previously kidnapped Rishab. He further said that the person is hiding inside the Luthra house currently. Not only that but he was also spotted wearing the same mask which he donned when the Kidnapping took place. When the cops began their search, Mahira tries to call Sherlyn to inform her that Prithvi is in danger.

Prithvi and Sherlyn argue

In the storeroom, Prithvi and Sherlyn argue about Preeta. He tells Sherlyn that Preeta won’t leave easily and if they want to be on the winning side then they have to find a solution to keep her away. Sherlyn disagrees saying that he is giving unnecessary importance to her and that everything is taken care of. Irritated Sherlyn also tells him that by the time their conversation ends, the wedding rituals will get completed and there is nothing to fear about.

To check the marriage is happening without any problem, Sherlyn and Prithvi walk out of the storeroom and see Preeta and Karan standing in the corridor. They hide in Sherlyn’s room trying to listen to what the duo is talking about. While Sherlyn assumes they are fighting about the wedding, Karan talks about the police search. Upon learning that the police are looking for the kidnapper, terrified Prithvi asks Sherlyn to hide him somewhere.

Sameer and Shrishti come up with a plan

Meanwhile, Sameer and Shrishti come up with a plan to intoxicate Karan to stop the wedding. They prepare a juice for him mixing sleeping pills in it. Shrishti gives Karan the juice and as soon as Karan is about to drink it, he thinks that the Kidnapper must be hiding in Rishab’s room if he wants to kidnap him. In Rishab’s room, Sherlyn asks Prithvi to hide behind the table and while she is putting a blanket on him, Karan enters the room. Stay tuned for further updates about Kundali Bhagya.

