'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update August 20, 2020: Mahira Tries To Draw Sherlyn's Attention

In the August 20 episode of Kundali Bhagya, Mahira tries to draw Sherlyn’s attention towards her room. Meanwhile, at the mandap, Shrishti tumbles and sees Preeta’s face. She looks for Mahira & renders her unconscious again to stop her from meeting Sherlyn. Karan & Preeta’s wedding rituals begin. Will Mahira stop the wedding?

Kundali Bhagya written update August 20, 2020

The episode begins with Sanjana expressing that she is glad the marriage is finally happening. Kareena says that she always preferred Mahira to become her daughter-in-law. However, she fears that Preeta has the legal right to stop the wedding. Meanwhile, Sameer tries to give another glass of intoxicated juice to Karan but Dadi stops him. Sameer justifies that Karan wasn’t feeling well hence he wants him to drink the juice, which will make him feel better.

Shrishti sees Preeta

As soon as Dadi tries to give Sameer the juice, Shrishti tumble and falls. She notices Preeta dressed as Mahira. She, now, doesn’t want Karan to drink the intoxicated juices as she is happy that Preeta finally realised his love for Karan. She wants her to be happily married to Karan. She pushes Sameer, due to which the juice falls out of Dadi’s hand. Ramona taunts Shrishti while Rishabh takes her aside asking if she is alright. Shrishti says she is fine and sits beside the Priest.

Mahira tries to draw Sherlyn’s attention

Mahira drops the vase in her room which makes Sherlyn enter her room, but Mahira is unable to move. Sherlyn sees no one and decides to call Prithvi asking if he has reached home safely. However, they argue on the call. Meanwhile, Shrishti notices a scar on Preeta’s hand & wonder where Mahira is. She decides to look for her & leaves from the mandap. Sameer tries to follow her but Kareena stops him. On the other hand, after a heated conversation, Sherlyn blocks Prithvi’s number while Shrishti notices Mahira trying to get up.

Shrishti lies

Shrishti fakes calling Preeta & asking her what she is doing in Sherlyn’s room. Sherlyn overhears the conversation & goes to check what Preeta is planning against her. In the meantime, Shrishti tries to drag Mahira in the room to tie her. She notices Dadi walking towards her & hastily picks Mahira after hitting her again with a vase again. Karan & Preeta begins the phere while Preeta wonders how she will face everyone once the rituals are completed. On the other hand, Sherlyn reaches her room but couldn’t find anyone. Dadi notices her & asks what she is doing in her room. She warns Dadi that she heard Shrishti talking to Preeta over the phone & she feels something terrible is going is happen. Stay tuned for further updates about Kundali Bhagya.

