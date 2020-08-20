'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update August 19, 2020: Karan Faints & Mahira Is Conscious Again

In the August 19 episode of Kundali Bhagya, when Karan takes the bride’s hand in his hand, Preeta’s memories begin to flash in his head. Meanwhile, Ramona asks the bride to lift her veil however, Sherlyn informs Ramona that Mahira’s drunk. On the other hand, Mahira regains her consciousness.

The episode begins with Sameer texting Shrishti asking her about the situation at the Mandap. Meanwhile, the priest asks the bride & groom to hold each other’s hand. Preeta thinks to herself that Karan won’t recognise her touch but memories of Preeta begins to flash in his head. Shockingly he faints while Rishabh and Preeta hold him. Everyone around is worried but Karan assures that he is absolutely fine. Sanjana asks Sherlyn to get lemonade for him.

Ramona asks the bride to lift her veil

Rishabh tells Karan to take a little break but he denies & Preeta thinks that he desperately wants to marry Mahira. Karan asks the priest to start the rituals. Meanwhile, Shrishti thinks that he shouldn’t drink the lemonade otherwise their plan will fail. She meets Sameer in a room and asks him to give more pills to Karan. He says he just has one more left. She asks him to slip it in the lemonade.

On the other hand, Ramona asks Mahira to lift her veil saying she will feel fresh after drinking the lemonade. However, Sherlyn stops her from doing so explaining that Mahira is drunk. Ramona gets worried after hearing that thanks & Sherlyn for helping Mahira. The priest asks the bride & groom to exchange garlands & Rakhi ties the gathbandhan cloth. Shrishti goes to find Preeta to stop the wedding at any cost.

Mahira regains her conscious

Shrishti meets Sameer again and gets emotional as their plan is failing terribly. She asks him the reason for helping her & Sameer explains that Preeta is an apt life partner for Karan. He further said that when Karan realises his love for Preeta, he will come crying to her house asking for forgiveness. Sherlyn interrupts their conversation meanwhile, Mahira regains her conscious. Sameer explains to Sherlyn that he was here to get juice for Karan. Mahira hears Sherlyn’s voice and tries to get up but fails continuously. She tries to gain her attention but is unable to speak. Stay tuned for further updates about Kundali Bhagya.

