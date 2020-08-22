'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update August 21, 2020: Karan Finds Out He Married Preeta

In the August 21 episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan and Preeta get married before Mahira reaches the mandap. Upon seeing Preeta hidden under the veil, everyone calls her a cheater. But Shrishti believes in Preeta’s actions and stands by her. Even Rishabh supports Peeta. Will Karan accept their marriage?

Kundali Bhagya written update August 21, 2020

The episode begins with Karan and Preeta completing the phere ritual. Meanwhile, Shrishti is trying to tie Mahira’s leg but she takes a vase and hits Shrishti to free herself. Shrishti grabs Mahira’s leg trying to keep her inside the room. Meanwhile, Karan ties mangalsutra around Preeta’s neck and fills sindoor on her head. On the other hand, Mahira pushes Shrishti, locks her inside the room and runs towards the mandap.

Priest declares the marriage is complete

Shrishti texts Sameer to rescue her. Sameer sneakily walks away from Kareena and goes to help her. On the other hand, the priest declares that the wedding rituals are completed. An angry Mahira makes an entry shouting "No". Sameer & Shrishti, Dadi & Sherlyn all hear her scream. Everyone around is shocked and confused to see Mahira, who declares she doesn’t accept this marriage. Angrily she starts throwing everything around her.

Karan lifts the bride’s veil

Karan lifts the bride’s veil & everyone is shocked to see Preeta. Mahira explains that Preeta hit her with a vase which made her unconscious. Mahira takes another vase aiming at Preeta but at the same time, Karan hugs Preeta tightly and the vase hits Karan. Sherlyn asks Karan if he knew that Preeta is behind the veil. However, Dadi defends him declaring Karan hates Preeta. Sanjana, Kareena & Ramona all chime in to blame Preeta.

Shrishti defends Preeta

Furious Mahira calls Preeta a cheater and she took her place unfairly. Karan agrees, he yells at Preeta saying that he trusted her. He adds that his mother always believed that Preeta brought good luck to the Luthra house but she was entirely wrong. Preeta tries to talk but Karan shuts her up.

Kareena taunts Rakhi for trusting Preeta. Amid all the blame, Preeta declares that she did nothing wrong & Shrishti comes to her defence. When Karan said that Preeta tricked everyone, Shrishti asks him to recall the time when he tricked everyone and took Prithvi’s place to marry Preeta. Shrishti further adds that he shouldn’t insult his wife.

Rishabh defends Preeta

Mahira asks Shrishti to stay silent and tells everyone that Preeta kidnapped Rishabh & not only that, she is the reason why Mahesh is in a coma. Rishabh defends Preeta saying that Mahira’s allegations are absolutely false. Rishabh and Karan argue, while everything is heated up, Mahira adds that Preeta only wants Karan’s wealth and hence, she sent the notice. Preeta looks shocked and mentions that she never sent any notice. Stay tuned for further updates about Kundali Bhagya.

