'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update August 24, 2020: Preeta Notices Mahesh's Hand Movement

In the August 24 episode of Kundali Bhagya, being upset over Karan and Preeta’s marriage, Mahira asks him to break the marriage. Preeta notices a movement on Mahesh’s hands and goes to his room. Sherlyn stops Mahira, who is ready to stab Preeta. Later, Sherlyn puts Kerosene on her. What will be Sherlyn and Mahira’s next move?

Kundali Bhagya written update August 24, 2020

The episode begins with Mahira asking Karan to recall the time when Preeta sent a legal notice to him regarding the property. Preeta declares that she did not send any notice but Kareena shuts her off. She asks the priest to break their marriage. Dadi chimes in suggesting Karan to take reverse phere with Preeta. The priest says that there exists no ritual that can break a marriage. Meanwhile, Preeta declares that she wants to stay in the Luthra house. Karan agrees and says he wants that too.

Angry Mahira gets more hyper

Upon hearing Karan, Mahira becomes more hyper and declares that Preeta is a cheat. Rakhi and Rishab notice Mahesh being emotional. Mahira questions Rishab for behaving as nothing happened. Rishab says that the marriage happened in front of everyone and now it is better for her to accept the truth for good and walk away from Karan’s life.

Mahira decides to stab Preeta

Mahira leaves angrily while Sherlyn follows her. Meanwhile, Rishab asks Sameer to take Mahesh in his room when Preeta notices a sudden movement in his hand. Mahira storms in the Kitchen and looks for a Knife to stab Preeta. But Sherlyn stops her and puts Kerosene on Mahira.

Janki consoles Sarla

In the Arora house, Sarla asks Janki to shut all the windows and doors saying that a big storm is going to come. Sarla feels something terrible had happened and prays to God to support Preeta. Janki consoles her hoping Karan to realise his mistake. However, Sarla declares that she will never allow Preeta to be a part of the Luthra family again.

Preeta Visits Mahesh

On the other hand, Preeta visits Mahesh and tells him that she knows he is trying to get up. She further expresses that she needs him to stand by her while she fights against those who are planning to harm his family. Preeta asks him to get up pleading the life of his entire family is at stake. Suddenly, Mahesh moves his hand. Preeta notices it and understands that he is with her. Noticing that his condition is improving, Preeta motivates him to try more even though it is difficult for him. Stay tuned for further updates about Kundali Bhagya.

