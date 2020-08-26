'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update August 25, 2020: Rakhi Ousts Preeta From The Luthra House

In the August 25 episode of Kundali Bhagya, Mahira threatens to commit suicide in front of the entire family. However, Preeta asks Rakhi to take a decision claiming that she will follow it. Rakhi asks Preeta to leave the Luthra house and Kareena throws her out. But Rishab opposes Rakhi’s decision. Will Preeta remain in the house?

The episode begins with Kareena scolding Preeta for entering Mahesh’s room and dragging her outside. Meanwhile, Sherlyn and Mahira make a heinous plan to throw Preeta outside the house. Sherlyn asks Mahira to pretend that she is committing suicide. Mahira imagines doing it but takes a step behind thinking that it is dangerous and what if the family finds out she was just pretending. Mahira denies to join the plan but Sherlyn encourages her to do it.

Rakhi asks Preeta to leave

Meanwhile, Ramona says that she won’t let Preeta stay inside the house for even a second. Rakhi tries to stop her but at the same time, Dadi faints because of stress. Rishabh gets her water and asks her to calm down. Kareena makes an entry dragging Preeta, however, upon noticing Dadi’s health, Preeta gets worried and tries to help her. Reluctant Dadi asks her to stay away.

Later, Ramona questions where is the smell of Kerosene coming from. Sherlyn enters saying that Mahira tried to end her life. Worried Ramona says that she has had enough of Preeta’s drama and tries to throw her out. However, Preeta asks Ramona to leave her hand and says that Mahira is lying. She adds that only Luthra’s can scold her for marrying Karan.

Preeta moves towards Rakhi and asks her to tell the decision. She assures that she will accept Rakhi’s decision respectfully. Dadi chimes in saying that Preeta is taking advantage of Rakhi’s kindness. However, Rakhi says that Karan is her son and she loves him tremendously and hence decides that it will be better if Preeta leaves from the house. Kareena throws her out, while Karan tries to do something but stops himself immediately.

Rishab opposes Rakhi

Later, Rishab opposes Rakhi’s decision saying that it was very unfair to Preeta. Rakhi justifies herself that she trusted Preeta but she broke it by sitting on the Mandap. She adds that she cannot extend her support to Preeta today because it was wrong of her to trick everyone. Rishab wonders what has happened to Rakhi suddenly. Stay tuned for further updates about Kundali Bhagya.

