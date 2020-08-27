'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For August 26, 2020: Mahira Accuses Sherlyn

In the August 26 episode of Kundali Bhagya, Mahira Blames Sherlyn for the entire marriage facade. Meanwhile, Rakhi is shown to be praying to God asking forgiveness for letting Preeta leave the Luthra house. Upon receiving the news of Karan and Preeta’s marriage, Prithvi feels anxious. He then decides to visit Sarla with a marriage proposal for Preeta again. Will Sarla agree?

The episode begins with Shrishti recalling how she encouraged Preeta to fight against Mahira and Sherlyn. She remembers that Sarla warned them about the Luthra family. Shrishti apologises Preeta reciting that she made a terrible mistake by stopping Karan and Mahira’s wedding. However, Preeta consoles Shrishti asking her not to blame herself, since Preeta took the decision and sat at the Mandap beside Karan. Later, Shrishti begins to look for a rickshaw.

Mahira blames Sherlyn

Inside the house, Mahira questions Ramona how she didn’t understand that it was Preeta in the Mandap. Ramona says that she was going to lift her veil, however Sherlyn stopped her claiming that Mahira was drunk. Mahira then puts the entire blame on Sherlyn. She expresses that she warned Sherlyn not to provoke Preeta. Meanwhile, Kareena & Dadi make an attempt to calm her. But Mahira continues to accuse Sherlyn of instigating Preeta.

Rakhi asks for forgiveness

In the mandir, Rakhi cries in front of God asking forgiveness for hurting Preeta. She narrates that it was difficult for her to watch Preeta being insulted every now and then. Although she agrees that Preeta did not do anything wrong by marrying Karan again, she exclaims that she is unable to extend her support to her and hence, wants God to be there for her. On the other hand, while catching the auto Preeta recalls how Rakhi asks her to leave and thinks to herself that she was the one person who always supported her and now even Rakhi has turned against her, tears drop from her eyes.

Prithvi becomes anxious

In the meantime, Prithvi decides to call Sherlyn only to confirm if Karan & Mahira’s marriage was completed peacefully. However, Sherlyn narrates how Preeta took Mahira’s place in the Mandap and married Karan again. Upon learning that, Prithvi unsettles. He decides to visit Sarla with a marriage proposal for Preeta. Stay tuned for further updates about Kundali Bhagya.

