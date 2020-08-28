'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update August 27, 2020: Mahira Threatens Preeta

In the August 27 episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan vandalises his room out of anger. Sherlyn doesn’t allow Shrishti & Preeta to sit in the rickshaw. Sherlyn taunts Preeta, along with her, even Mahira lashes out at her. While doing so Mahira also talks ill for Preeta suggesting that she will harm her. How does Preeta react?

Kundali Bhagya written update August 27, 2020

The episode begins with Karan entering his room recalling Preeta’s crying face. Angry Karan creates a massive ruckus by vandalising his room. He screams Preeta’s name loudly, on the other hand, Preeta feels that Karan is calling her. She decides to go inside the Luthra house but immediately stops herself.

Sherlyn instigates Mahira

In the room, Mahira’s crying and Sherlyn makes an entry. Furious Mahira pushes Sherlyn and blames the entire marriage facade on her. In return, Sherlyn holds her hand tightly and asks Mahira to stop accusing her. She explains how the entire Arora family created tremendous problems for her when she was tying the knot with Rishab. Sherlyn expresses that she was intelligent enough to deal with everything alone. Sherlyn further instigates Mahira saying that she should vent out her anger on Preeta.

Ramona blames Rishab

Meanwhile, Ramona suggests that someone from the Luthra house must have helped Preeta to replace Mahira at the wedding dais. Upon listening to her, Kareena becomes frantic and declares that no one from her family would extend their support to Preeta. Ramona takes Rishab’s names leaving everyone shocked. Kareena scolds her for blaming Rishab calling him the pride of the Luthra house. However, Ramona defends her statement explaining her daughter is hurt. She suggests that Karan and Mahira should get married. Kareena asks her to give it time and let everything cool off.

Mahira lashes out at Preeta

Outside the Luthra house, when Shrishti is about to sit in the rickshaw, Sherlyn takes the auto key and throws it away. Shrishti apologises to the auto driver and gives him back his keys. The auto driver leaves suggesting he doesn’t want to get involved in their fight. Sherlyn begins to taunt Preeta and Shrishti. At the same time, Mahira tells Preeta that she has stolen everything from her. Mahira declares that she can even kill for Karan.

She adds that the Luthra’s threw her out because she is nothing more than trash for them. Mahira asks how is she planning to narrate her marriage story to Sarla. Preeta warns her not to speak anything against her mother. Mahira expresses that Preeta is soon going to regret what will happen to her. Preeta is shocked upon receiving the threat. Stay tuned for further updates about Kundali Bhagya.

