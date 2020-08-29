'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For August 28: Sherlyn Tells Preeta Who Kidnapped Rishabh

Kundali Bhagya Aug 28 episode begins with Mahira who is heartbroken after the whole marriage episode and does not know how to fix the situation. Sherlyn jumps at the situation and instigates Mahira saying she must vent out the anger on Preeta as she is the one responsible for all of it. Mahira takes the advice and speaks to Mahira in an extremely insulting tone. On the other hand, Ramona is quite upset about the current happening and also goes on to blame Rishabh for a brief second. How will Preeta manage the numerous attacks coming her way?

Kundali Bhagra written update for August 28

Mahira makes sure Preeta cries

Mahira is agitated at every little thing that Preeta has been doing. She even threatens to hurt her if Preeta does not stop troubling her. Preeta tries to leave the place and also calls out to Srishti but nothing works as Mahira is in the way. Mahira insults Preeta to an extent where she starts crying and Mahira is somewhat enjoying it as she believes the former does not deserve anything less.

Mahira also insists that Preeta must leave the house, go back and change as she will never be accepted as Karan’s wife. She also threatens to kill her if she ever comes close to the Luthra house. Mahira keeps insulting Preeta and Sherlyn sides with her and asks Preeta to listen.

Karan tries to convince Rishabh

Karan speaks to Rishabh to learn his thoughts on everything that went down at the marriage ceremony. Karan asks Rishabh if he is shocked as well. Rishabh leans towards Preeta and feels she might not be guilty of everything that she has been accused of. Karan is sceptical about Rishabh’s thought process and also tries telling him again that Preeta was behind their father’s accident. Rishabh is not convinced.

Dadi tells the boys that she has called for security to throw Preeta out of the house. Karan tells Rishabh that even Dadi has started seeing things rightly but Rishabh still wants to take her side. Dadi explains that Rishabh is like Rakhi and they cannot see the bad side in anyone. Dadi leaves the room and Rishabh is thinking about how he is not there for Preeta when she needs him the most.

Sarla slaps Prithvi for his remarks

Prithvi informs the family that Karan and Preeta are married again. He also tells them that the Luthra family is not ready to accept her and hence thrown her out of the house. Sarla refuses to believe Prithvi but he keeps speaking. Prithvi also claims that society will call Preeta characterless for taking such a massive step. Sarla is furious at the comment and slaps him hard across the face.

Sherlyn admits Rishabh was kidnapped by her boyfriend

Sherlyn and Mahira taunt Preeta without an end and Preeta hears all of it without a word. Sherlyn also reveals to Preeta that her lover was the one to kidnap Rishabh. She challenges Preeta to do whatever she wants as no one will believe her. Srishti finally comes to Preeta’s rescue and takes her away from the two ladies.

