'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update July 30, 2020: Preeta Asks Approval For Karan's Wedding

Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor, is one of the most popular Hindi TV shows. The show premiered on July 12, 2017, and features Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya in lead roles. While Dheeraj Dhoopar plays the role of Karan Luthra, Shraddha Arya, on the other hand, portrays Dr Preeta Karan Luthra. In the latest episode, Preeta seeks permission in order to attend Karan's marriage. Read on to know Kundali Bhagya written update for July 30, 2020:

Kundali Bhagya written update for July 30, 2020

Sameer is unable to understand Shrishti's thoughts and he tells her not to bring Preeta as that would create problems. Rishab knocks the door and questions what has happened and while he is about to leave Sameer pulls him and tells him that Auroras are coming for the wedding. He questions Sameer and says if Aroras come that would create a problem. Karan, in anger, destroys the pictures in his room and exclaims that Preeta should watch him get ready for the wedding.

ALSO READ | 'Swamini' Written Update July 13-25: Rama's Journey & Sadashivrao's Appeal To Nanasaheb

Preeta also exclaims that she would attend Karan's marriage. Shrishti tells them they should try convincing Sarla. Meanwhile, Preeta goes to Sarla and Shrishti asks her if Preeta came to talk about the wedding. Later, Preeta says she has the courage to see Karan get married to someone else.

ALSO READ | KS Chithra's Birthday: Mohanlal & Other Celebs Who Wished The Legendary Singer

Sarla asks her not to lie and mentions that Luthra never respected her the way she deserves to be respected. Preeta says she wants to show that she does not care and is ready to attend Karan's wedding. Sarla asks if Shrishti convinced her to attend the wedding and that she wants to prove that she is strong. Sarla says if she wants to go there she can go and prove her strength, however, Sarla will not be there to help and goes back to her room. Shrishti and Preeta get ready for the wedding.

ALSO READ | Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update July 28, 2020: Will Radhika's Plan Work?

Rishab knocks on the door of Karan's room. Karan then questions about the formality of knocking on the door. Rishab replies that Karan has changed and has no idea how he will react. Rishab tells him it is inappropriate to invite Preeta as he is already married to Preeta. Karan says as none of his family members was present, it can't be called a marriage.

Rishab tells her family members were present. Karan then says he would do everything that would harm Preeta as she is not an honest person. Rishab again makes him understand for not calling Preeta, however, he declines. Sherlin listens to the entire conversation between Rishab and Karan.

Prithvi, in his room drinking, starts thinking how clever Preeta is and the qualities she has to become a reliable partner. He starts thinking about the time when Preeta was adamant about saving Rishab from the kidnapper, however, the kidnapper was Rana and hence the plans he wishes to have with Preeta can still be fulfilled.

Karan calls Sameer and talks about how special the preparations should be. Sherlin, who is listening to their conversations, exclaims. She concludes Karan is excited to marry Maira and that means he will not back out from the marriage.

ALSO READ | Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update July 29, 2020: Shanaya Discovers Gurunath's Scandal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.