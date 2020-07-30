Kundali Bhagya Written Update July 29, 2020: Karan & Preeta Think Of Each Other

In the last episode of Kundali Bhagya, Sarla orders her family that no one will talk about Karan and his family in the house. And no one will attend his wedding as Preeta does not want to go. While, at Karan’s house, Kareena scolds Karan for going to Preeta’s house and inviting her, as she always creates a scene. The episode ended with Kareena saying to Karan that, he has not invited Preeta Arora, but she remarks that he has invited his destruction to the wedding. To see what happened next, read the below-written update of Kundali Bhagya 29th July 2020-

Kundali Bhagya Written Update - July 29, 2020

The episode of Kundali Bhagya started with Kareena and Mahira’s mother scolding Karan for inviting Preeta to his marriage. Karan asks Mahira that does she have any problem, and before she could reply anything, Karan says that even if she has a problem he cannot do anything. Because he is not able to forget Preeta and she is always in his thoughts. And hence, Karan wanted that Preeta comes to his marriage and sees that he is happy marrying to Mahira. He keeps on cursing Preeta and tells his family that no one can hurt his family and hence Preeta has to suffer by coming in his marriage. Karan’s Dadi scolds him and says that he keeps on thinking about her because he misses her and he should have asked them before inviting her to the marriage. But, Karan interrupts her Dadi and assures everyone that he has done everything right and she has to come to his wedding to see how happy he is.

On the other hand, Preeta is stressed and is continuously thinking about Karan’s harsh behaviour. While she makes herself believe that she should be happy as she is getting rid of Karan. While Shrishti tries to ask and reveal from Preeta that she loves Karan and is bothered because Karan is marrying Mahira. Shrishti provokes Preeta by saying that Rakhi Aunty and Rishab are very bad and always hurt Preeta. But, Preeta interrupts Shrishti and says that she is wrong and should not say anything about them as they are the best and never say anything to her.

Then Shrishti provokes Preeta by saying that Karan’s Dadi is a drama queen and always blames Preeta for everything, but Preeta scolds her for disrespectfully speaking about Karan’s Dadi. Shrishti and Preeta get into a heated argument and Preeta says that she does not care about Luthra family. Shrishti suggests that they should go to Karan’s marriage and remove Sherlyn and Mahira from that house, as they know they both are very bad. But Preeta says that she will go to Karan’s house, but not to blame Sherlyn and Mahira for anything, but to see Karan’s marriage and prove that she does not care anymore.

Then Shrishti calls Sammy and informs him to tell Karan that Preeta is coming to his marriage. Sammy warns her that Karan’s intentions are not good as he will insult Preeta when she comes to his marriage. He says that Karan just wants to humiliate Preeta and take revenge from her by marrying Mahira. But, Shrishti says that her sister will come to the marriage and explains Sammy about her plan on how to unite Preeta and Karan and stop this marriage anyhow. Shrishti asks for a promise from Sammy that he will help her to stop Karan and Mahira’s wedding at all cost, and he promises her to do so and help her. And then the episode ends with Shrishti thanking Sammy for standing with him.

