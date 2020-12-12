'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Dec 11: Sherlyn Withdraws Her Case Against Sarla

In December 11 episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan confronts Sherlyn and provokes her to withdraw her case against Sarla. He tells her that she always complains that the members of Luthra family never support her but now he's standing by her side firmly. Karan tells Sherlyn that if she wants to file a case against Ramona, he's ready to help her since he cares for the baby in her womb. Sherlyn agrees to withdraw the case but says she won't file a case against anyone else.

Kundali Bhagya written update

Rakhi apologises to Sarla and tells her that she always believed in her no matter what others say. Rakhi asks Preeta if she would like to go to her mother's place for some time, asking her to return before it gets dark. Preeta goes home with her mother and Srishti when Janki bombards them with questions. Sarla is surprised when she comes to know that Janki was also a part of Preeta and Srishti's plan.

Sarla, Srishti and Preeta tell Janki the details of everything that happened at the Luthra house. Srishti exaggerates that her acting skills were the only reason behind Ramona being exposed. Sarla and Preeta smile as Srishti tells everything to Janki. The Aroras celebrate Sarla's victory. On the other hand, Ramona gets mad at Mahira for ruining their plan. She scolds Mahira for hiding the box of laddoos under the bed.

Ramona says Sherlyn did her job properly but Mahira was the one who ruined everything. She leaves from there furiously and Mahira runs behind her mother. Sherlyn stops Mahira and tells her to leave her mother alone at the moment. Preeta comes back home late at night and finds Karan sleeping on the couch. She decides to sleep on the bed since Karan is asleep on the couch. Preeta goes into the bathroom to change when Karan comes back to the bed and goes to sleep. Preeta does not notice Karan on the bed and sleeps beside him. Karan wakes up to find Preeta next to him and they get into friendly banter. Karan tricks Preeta and makes her sleep outside in the living room.

