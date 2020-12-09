'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update December 8: Preeta Finds A Laddu Box In Mahira's Room

In the last episode of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta felt worried about Sarla and when Karan saw her crying, he took her to Sarla's house. Karan then dropped hints for Preeta to return home soon. Meanwhile, Mahira and Sherlyn had a heated argument in which Sherlyn called her reckless. At Sarla's house, Preeta, Srishti and Janki mourned Sarla getting arrested while Sarla made a sweet dish for them and asked Preeta to have it first. Now, take a look at Kundali Bhagya written update to see what happened in the recent episode.

Kundali Bhagya written update Dec 8

Kundali Bhagya latest episode begins with a scene where Preeta and Srishti compliment Sarla on making the sweets for them. The two of them then hug Sarla lovingly and rest on her shoulders and ask her how she makes such amazing dishes every time. To which Sarla responds that whenever a mother makes any dish for their kids, she adds a lot of love to it which makes them tastier.

Preeta tells Sarla that she’ll never let her go

Later, when Sarla fears her arrest and feels how this will be her last night with her kids, Preeta pacifies her and assures that she will never let her go and will be there with her always. The next morning when Rakhi comes to Karan’s room, she finds that Preeta isn’t there. She asks him about her, to which he responds that Rakhi only cares about her daughter-in-law and not his son. Rakhi then asks Karan about his well-being and Karan says that he took Preeta to Sarla's house as she was missing her and will take her back today. Rakhi then praises Preeta on how responsible she is in handling her relationships and family. Meanwhile, when Janki arrives in Sarla’s room, she finds Preeta and Srishti sleeping in Sarla’s lap.

Preeta plans to prove Sarla’s innocence

Later, Janki urges Preeta to eat the same laddus made by Sarla and prove that they were not poisonous. Then, Srishti and Preeta ask Janki to stop worrying as the laddus must’ve become rotten due to any stale ingredient. During this entire conversation, the box of laddus accidentally falls down and when Preeta looks at them, she realises that they weren't the same ones that she ate in her Sargi. After linking all the points, Sarla realises that Ramona brought some other laddus and then Mahira and Sherlyn exchanged her box with the poisonous ones.

Preeta finds the laddu box hidden in Mahira’s room

The latest Kundali Bhagya December 8 episode then illustrates that Preeta goes to Luthra house and reaches Mahira’s room and while she is in the bathroom, she finds the laddus that she ate on Karwa Chauth. She then plans to teach Mahira a lesson and applies something on her towel and gives it to her.

