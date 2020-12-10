'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For Dec 9, 2020: Preeta And Shrishti Plan Against Mahira

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on December 9, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update further ahead to know about what happened in the episode.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For December 1, 2020: Karan Bails Sarla Out Of Jail

Kundali Bhagya written update

The Kundali Bhagya December 9 episode starts as Shrishti calls Preeta and asks if she has found the box of ladoos. Preeta says that she has found the box in Mahira’s room and says that she knows Mahira made Preeta eat the ladoos that Ramona brought for the sargi. Shrishti gets very angry and says that they need to teach Mahira a lesson for messing with their mother. Preeta and Shrishti make a plan.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For Dec 2, 2020: Preeta And Karan Share A Romantic Moment

The entire Luthra family is completely shocked when the bell rings a lot of times and many guests start coming. The pandit also comes to the Luthra house and mentions that he is called for puja by Rakhi. Shrishti recalls how she disguised her voice as Rakhi and called the pandit, Sarla, Ramona, and the guests. Everyone arrives at the Luthra house leaving everyone confused about what is going to happen. Kareena gets very angry about the fact that Rakhi kept a puja and called over so many guests to their house without even informing the rest of the members from the Luthra family.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For December 3, 2020: Mahira Decides To Kill Preeta

The pandit asks the Luthra family members to show him the place where the puja is going to be held so that he can keep all his belongings ready for the function. Just as Karan asks Ganesh to call Preeta, Ganesh says that Shrishti has come too and asks if he should call her too. Karan is amazed to know that Shrishti has arrived already. Sarla thinks about why didn’t Shrishti inform her before coming as they could have come together otherwise. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update For December 7, 2020: Preeta Goes To Visit Sarla

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.