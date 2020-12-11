'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For December 10, 2020: Preeta And Shrishti Expose Ramona

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on December 10, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update further ahead to know about what happened in the latest episode.

Kundali Bhagya written update

The Kundali Bhagya December 10 episode starts as Sherlyn tells everyone that she will call Rakhi and ask her whereabouts. Shrishti gets tensed thinking that she didn’t call Rakhi and what if Rakhi reveals the truth. Preeta asks Shrishti not to worry as Rakhi’s phone will not be reachable. Just as Shrishti asks why would Rakhi’s phone be unreachable, Preeta says that before Rakhi left for the market she removed her phone’s battery.

Everyone arrives for the puja at the hall. Ramona says that she has gotten ladoos for everyone. Preeta tells Ramona that they don’t need the ladoos for today’s puja. Shrishti says that she is very hungry and asks Girish to get her something to eat. Ramona asks Girish to give the ladoos that he has bought to Shrishti as she is feeling hungry. Shrishti thanks Ramona and starts eating the ladoos.

Just as Shrishti eats the ladoo, she starts to get a stomach ache and starts to fall sick. Preeta informs everyone in the house that Shrishti has fallen sick and her condition is just like how it was Preeta and Sherlyn’s yesterday. Shrishti comes and accuses Ramona of adding poison in those ladoos. Ramona denies doing anything like this. When Shrishti gets very hyper and starts to yell at Ramona, Ramona gets confused in the chaos and confesses that he had added poison in yesterday’s ladoos and not the ones she got today.

Everyone looks at Ramona and Preeta says that she knew her mother Sarla was innocent. Preeta asks Sherlyn to take the case she had filed against her mother back and free her of all the false charges. Rakhi asks Ramona to apologise to Sarla. Ramona says sorry to Sarla for everything she had to go through yesterday. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

