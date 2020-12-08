Kundali Bhagya Written Update For December 7, 2020: Preeta Goes To Visit Sarla

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on December 7, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update further ahead to know about what happened in the episode.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For November 30, 2020: Preeta Slaps Mahira In Anger

Kundali Bhagya written update

The Kundali Bhagya December 7 episode starts as Preeta is not being able to sleep at night. She remembers Mahesh and how his health is not getting better because he has a lot of enemies inside the Luthra house who will not let his health get better. Preeta then thinks about Sarla and the case that Sherlyn and Mahira have filed against her. She thinks of a way to get Sarla freed of all the false charges put against her mother. Preeta recalls the moments spent with Sarla and is in tears thinking that it is because of Sherlyn and Mahira’s hatred towards her that they are trying to hurt her mother, Sarla.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For December 1, 2020: Karan Bails Sarla Out Of Jail

Karan notices that Preeta is in distress and is not being able to sleep. When he asks her about the problem, she reveals to him that she is worried about Sarla. Karan asks Preeta to go and talk to Sherlyn and Mahira, asking them to take the case back but Preeta refuses knowing that it will be of no use. Karan then asks Preeta if she wants to go and meet Sarla, to which Preeta says that she wants to go and meet Sarla right now.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For Dec 2, 2020: Preeta And Karan Share A Romantic Moment

Karan drops Preeta to Sarla’s house in the middle of the night. Sarla doubts if Preeta has fought with Karan or anyone from the Luthra family, but Preeta says that she has only come here because she was missing her. Mahira here thinks that she should apologise to Sherlyn as she is the only one who can help Mahira. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For December 3, 2020: Mahira Decides To Kill Preeta

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.