'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Dec 18: Preeta Notices Mahira's Presence

In the latest Kundali Bhagya written update, Preeta and Karan leave for their honeymoon to Manali. The duo has a ball of a time as they dance and spend some quality time together. On the other hand, Sarla and Rakhi pray for the duo. They pray that the couple has a memorable honeymoon and become inseparable. Meanwhile, in Manali, a bunch of people surround Karan and ask him for pictures. Just then, Preeta notices Mahira at the hotel and goes searching for her. Read on to know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya.

'Kundali Bhagya' December 18 episode

Kundali Bhagya latest episode begins with Sarla who feels relieved after she gets to know that Rakhi considered her as part of the Luthra family, after which she gets emotional. On the other hand, Preeta and Karan walk the entire stretch. Preeta feels tired and tells Karan about the same. Later, Karan tells her that there are two options. Either they can wait for a mechanic or go to some restaurant for dinner. Preeta quips that the third option is he should carry her. They share a quirky moment together.

Meanwhile, Shristi goes to the kitchen to prepare tea. She realises that she forgot to add ginger to the tea. She calls out to her mother for help. Sameer reaches there and starts smiling. Shristi scolds him and tells him that she is under a lot of pressure. She panics when searching for the ingredients. Sameer helps her out and they share an intimate moment. However, the duo is interrupted by Janki who tells them to control themselves.

Preeta notices Mahira on their honeymoon

Preeta and Karan have a fun time together as they dance with the folk dancers, while Sarla and Rakhi pray for their bond to deepen at the honeymoon. Shristi questions them. The mothers explain to her that the duo got married under unusual circumstances. This honeymoon was a much-needed break for them as it will help to rekindle the bond and love between the two. This sparks a wave of excitement among Shristi and Janki who can't wait for Preeta and Karan's child.

Back at the hotel, Karan and Preeta are greeted by several fans who wish to take pictures with Karan. They crowd the duo while the receptionist clicks a selfie with him. Just then, Preeta notices a figure like that of Mahira. Preeta is shocked and rushes towards the corridor to look for her.

