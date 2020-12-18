'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For Dec17, 2020: Mahira And Sherlyn Leave For Manali

In the Kundali Bhagya previous episode, as Karan and Preeta leave for their honeymoon to Manali, Preeta feels awkward and Karan keeps teasing her by cracking jokes. When Rakhi sees Srishti crying and worrying about Preeta, she takes her and Sameer to Arora house to meet Sarla.

Meanwhile, Sherlyn and Mahira plan to leave for Karan and Preeta’s honeymoon destination before they reach. Mahira leaves someone to spy on them who informs her about everything Karan and Preeta do. Read ahead for Kundali Bhagya written update to see what happened next.

Rakhi comforts Sarla

In the Kundali Bhagya December 17 episode, Rakhi goes to Sarla and tells her that now Luthras are her family. Sarla becomes emotional after hearing this and while Rakhi calms her down, Sameer sneaks into the kitchen where Srishti is making tea for Rakhi and as she searches for something on the shelf, she falls in the arms of Sameer. Suddenly Janki arrives and asks them to control themselves and says that even Karan and Preeta used to fight like them but now they have gotten married. Janki then asks them to come outside soon.

Karan & Preeta have a ball at the Dhaba

Meanwhile, as Preeta and Karan enjoy the walk towards the Dhaba, she gets tired and refuses to go further. Karan then feels sorry about the car breaking down and urges her to walk a little more. When they arrive at the Dhaba, she taunts Karan and orders everything on the menu. Later, a bunch of folk dancers arrive and soon Karan and Preeta get up and join them. While the two have a ball dancing at the Dhaba, Rakhi and Sarla pray for this honeymoon trip to be a memorable one for Karan and Preeta and wish them to become inseparable. On hearing this, Srishti questions them as to why they are praying as they both are already married to which they respond that they both got married in some unexpected conditions and their relationship had also been a topsy-turvy ride. Hence, they wish that this trip would revive their friendship and originate love for each other. Janki and Srishti then talk about how exciting it will be to see Preeta and Karan’s baby after their honeymoon.

Preeta spots Mahira at their hotel

As Preeta and Karan reach the hotel, people go crazy and ask Karan for selfies and while he clicks one, Preeta sees Mahira at the hotel and walks forward to confirm whether it was really her or she saw someone else.

