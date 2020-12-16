Kundali Bhagya Written Update Dec17, 2020 : Rakhi Gifts Preeta And Karan Honeymoon Tickets

In this episode of Kundali Bhagya, Krithika teases Karan and Preeta that they look sleepy and tired because of not getting enough sleep at night. This gives Rakhi the idea to send Preeta and Karan away for their honeymoon for some time. She talks to Preeta and asks her if she wants to spend some quality time with Karan. Rakhi gets her answer when Preeta reminisces some moments she spent with Karan and gives Rakhi a confusing answer. Rakhi finds Preeta’s belongings on the couch in the living room and advises Preeta to maintain a positive relationship with Karan.

Kundali Bhagya written update

In the kitchen, Mahira tries to mix salt in the tea Preeta prepared. Just then Kareena enters the kitchen and catches Mahira red-handed, she scolds Sherlyn for not stopping Mahira from adding salt to the tea. Kareena tells Mahira that she knows Mahira hates Preeta but tells her not to make it obvious. She tells the two to not take such childish actions to harm Preeta and wait for the right time to teach the latter a lesson. Kareena tells them that she saw Preeta sleeping outside in the living room last night, which means that they do not share a husband-wife relationship.

Rakhi books tickets for Karan and Mahira to go to Manali. Meanwhile, Karan teases Preeta by telling her that he has come out of the bathroom naked and she should close her eyes. Preeta gets awkward but later finds out that Karan has been teasing her and has come out in a bathrobe. Girish interrupts them and tells them that Rakhi has called everyone downstairs.

In the hall, Sherlyn senses that something wrong is about to happen. She tells Mahira that something bad is about to happen because Rakhi seems too happy and excited about something. Kareena plans to tell Rakhi about Karan and Preeta’s fight but Karan butts in and takes the blame on himself. Rakhi apologises to Preeta for Karan’s immature behaviour. Rakhi then handover tickets to Preeta and tells her to leave for their honeymoon to Manali, the next day itself. Sherlyn and Mahira are shocked to hear this and try to manipulate Rakhi but she shuns them by telling them to accept the fact and Karan and Preeta are now a married couple.

