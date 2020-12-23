'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Dec 22: Srishti Tries To Warn Preeta About Mahira's Plan

In the first scene of Kundali Bhagya December 22 episode, Sherlyn and Mahira are seen talking to each other where Sherlyn shows a tablet to her that could make Karan feel dizzy and high and then Mahira could easily sleep with her. Sherlyn also explains to her how she should record everything on her phone so that they could show the footage to Karan and Preeta. And then Mahira will act as if she is trying to resist Karan and then eventually sleep with her. Read further ahead to get the Kundali Bhagya written update December 22 episode.

Kundali Bhagya Written Update December 22

Srishti and Sameer hint Mahira’s plan

As Srishti comes to know that Sherlyn and Mahira are not at home, she hints that Mahira must be on some evil plan to ruin Preeta and Karan’s honeymoon. She then decides to warn Preeta about it but she doesn’t pick up. As she tries calling, she plans to head to the hotel along with Sameer. Initially, they face difficulty in finding a cab but when they do, they rush towards the hotel.

Srishti & Sameer head towards the hotel

Meanwhile, as Preeta enters the room, she begins to flirt with him to which Karan says that when she is with her, he always feels amazing. He also hopes that Preeta feels the same for him. Later, Srishti calls on Karan’s phone where Preeta picks it up. Srishti then warns her about Mahira and Sherlyn planning to ruin their honeymoon. She then states that she and Sameer are on their way to the hotel to help Preeta.

Karan and Preeta get romantic with each other

Later, Karan and Preeta share a few romantic moments with each other. Karan then leaves to take a shower as they plan to go out. As they go downstairs, Preeta makes an excuse to look into the register to find Mahira’s name in the list and she comes to know that Mahira is staying in the room right next to her. She then informs Srishti to which she asks her not to worry as they were on their way to help her.

Masquerade party at the hotel

Karan then informs Preeta that there is a Masquerade party at the hotel and she must select a mask to wear to the party. Meanwhile, Mahira and Sherlyn plan to get Karan by wearing a mask.

