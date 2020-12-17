'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Dec 16: Mahira Plans To Ruin Preeta And Karan's Honeymoon

Kundali Bhagya December 16 episode begins with Karan teasing Preeta that he can also sleep comfortably in bed to which she responds that couples should first know and understand each other before going for their honeymoon. Karan then responds that they will get time to know each other and can later enjoy their honeymoon. Read the Kundali Bhagya written update for December 16.

Kundali Bhagya written update

Srishti talks to Sameer about Preeta & Karan

When Srishti talks to Sameer about Preeta & Karan he somehow misunderstands her and thinks that she is talking about them to which she responds that why will she talk about them. Sameer then says that she is behaving as if she has no idea about what is happening between them. She then says that they are nothing but best friends and Karina also doesn't want him to talk to her.

Srishti fakes crying

Sameer then tells her that she does not know what he is going through as Karina has given her last warning that she would send him back if he comes close to her. Srishti then tells him that she was just joking with him to which he states that he has a lot of feelings but is waiting for the best moment to express them. They both then hug each other but suddenly when Rakhi arrives, Sameer fakes the situation by telling Rakhi that she was crying as she was missing Preeta. Rakhi then hugs her and states that she should be happy as they have cleared all the differences between them and living a happy life.

Sherlyn calls Mahira as her crime partner

While Mahira is packing her clothes, Sherlyn comes and tells her that should have locked the room. Sherlyn then says that nobody will be able to save them if they come to know that they were leaving too and tells Mahira that they are crime partners.

Also read Kundali Bhagya Written Update Dec17, 2020 : Rakhi Gifts Preeta And Karan Honeymoon Tickets

Also Read 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For Dec 9, 2020: Preeta And Shrishti Plan Against Mahira

Karan & Preeta leave for honeymoon

While they both enjoy the ride, their car suddenly breaks down in the middle of the road. Karan then calls a mechanic and takes Preeta to a Dhaba until the mechanic comes. As someone has been following them, he informs Mahira about Karan and Preeta’s location. Sherlyn then says that they will reach Manali before them and execute their evil plan.

Also read 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For December 10, 2020: Preeta And Shrishti Expose Ramona

Also read 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For Dec 14, 2020: Kareena Catches Mahira Spoiling The Tea

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.