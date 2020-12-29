Kundali Bhagya Written Update Dec 28: Mahira Spends Night With Karan; Preeta Left Shocked

Kundali Bhagya December 28 episode starts with Mahira setting the camera to record her moments with Karan. She adds ice to a glass and asks Karan to drink it. Karan tells Mahira that he is feeling dizzy and doesn’t know what is happening to him. Mahira holds Karan’s hands and acts as if Karan is holding her hand.

Mahira then asks Karan to leave her hand and acts as if Karan has pulled her over him. She thinks that the camera is recording everything she wants to show. She says that she will show the video to Karan in the morning and he will end up thinking that he had a honeymoon with Mahira. In the later scene, Sherlyn comes to Preeta and Srishti and tells that she knows everything about their plan as they saw Srishti and Sameer in the hotel.

Sherlyn replies to Preeta that Mahira is in Karan’s room. Listening to this, Preeta is taken aback and says that this cannot happen. Sherlyn says that Mahira is wearing the same sexy nightdress which she bought for her honeymoon. She further says that Mahira will soon have a honeymoon with Karan. Srishti tells Preeta that she heard Mahira saying that she is going to spike Karan’s drink and then will take advantage of him.

Preeta says that Karan will never take advantage of anyone even if he is drunk. Sherlyn responds that Mahira is with Karan and she will show their live romance to her. Sherlyn shows Preeta, Mahira’s and Karan’s romance. Preeta tells that Karan can see Preeta and not Mahira, that’s why he going close to her.

At home, Karina tells that Sherlyn is not keeping well that why she thought of giving her a break. She informs that she has also sent Mahira and Sherlyn to Manali in order to take a break and enjoy in the same hotel in which Karan and Preeta are staying. After listening to this, Rakhi is shocked and worried about Preeta and Karan.

Precap: Preeta mentions that she is aware it wasn’t Karan’s fault, Karan explains that he doesn’t feel the same because he gave the right to someone else even after being married to Preeta. He thinks now the only option for her is she would go back to her house as he would now have to marry Mahira.

