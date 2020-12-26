'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Dec 25: Mahira Takes Advantage Of Karan's Intoxication

In this episode of Kundali Bhagya, Mahira finds Preeta’s nightdress and calls Sherlyn to tell her that she’s ready for her honeymoon with Karan. Sherlyn gives her the idea to video call and records everything that happens in the room at night. She tells Mahira that this video will be proof that Karan spent his night with Mahira and not Preeta. Meanwhile, Sherlyn uses chloroform to make Srishti and Sameer unconscious.

At home, Rakhi pours her heart out to Mahesh. She talks to him about their relationship as husband and wife and also speaks to him about Preeta and Karan’s relationship. She rests her head on his chest and asks him to get well soon. Preeta gains consciousness and panics when she finds herself in the storeroom of the hotel. She calls for Srishti, Sameer and Karan. Srishti hears Preeta’s voice and realises that Sherlyn has tricked them and locked them in the storeroom. Srishti tells Preeta that she had mixed something in Mahira’s drink to make her unconscious. Preeta tells Srishti that Mahira is conscious and roaming around the hotel.

In Karan and Preeta’s room, Mahira mixes a tablet in a glass of water and decides to make Karan drink it, and take advantage of him. Karan comes into the room with an ointment and seems disappointed when he finds Mahira in Preeta’s nightdress. Mahira tells Karan that her dress tore that’s why she wore Preeta’s dress. Karan applies ointment to Mahira’s hand and asks to leave before Preeta comes back. However, when he reaches the door, he starts feeling giddy and Mahira brings him in the room, asking him to rest.

Sherlyn calls Prithvi and tells him that she misses him. She tells him about her plan and how she wants to make it a success. Prithvi listens to Sherlyn’s plan but alerts her about Preeta. He tells Mahira that Preeta is a lioness and she should be very careful about her. Sherlyn tells Prithvi that she’s smarter than Preeta. Meanwhile, Mahira brings Karan and makes him lay down on his bed. She tells him that she will bring something to make him feel better and shuts the door. Preeta worries for Karan and wishes to get out of the storeroom as soon as possible.

