Kundali Bhagya Written Update December 11: Karan Cries And Preeta Wipes His Tears

In the lastest of Kundali Bhagya which was aired on December 11-, the episode started with Kareena Ma’am and Rakhi aunty in Mahira’s room asking her if she is ready. Srishti who had hidden Mahira next to the cupboard hides in the bathroom and pretends to be Mahira. When the two elders asked her (assuming Srishti to be Mahira) if she was ready, Srishti puts a brush in her mouth and tells them that she would be there in some time. After the two leave and Srishti comes out of the bathroom.

Kundali Bhagya written update 11th December

On the other side, Preeta is still in Karan’s room, disguised as a waiter. Karan keeps pulling Preeta's leg thinking she is a waiter. He gets emotional as the thought of Preeta keeps crossing his mind now and then. However, he ignores the thoughts and walks in the bathroom, asking the waiter to clean his coat. Preeta hangs the coat and starts cleaning when she finds Karan’s engagement ring. This makes her angry and also makes her tearful.

Meanwhile, Srishti dresses up Mahira and takes her to another room to hide her. On the way, the duo come across Mahira’s mother who starts asking Mahira what had taken her so long? She suspects something fishy but Srishti confuses her and takes Mahira to a room. She ties Mahira to the chair and tries to bring to her to consciousness. After that, she walks back to Mahira’s room and picks up Sammy. Mahira’s mother walks in to find Mahira but goes thinking that Sammy and the beautician (Srishti) are having a private moment. (Srishti makes it look that way)

In Karan’s room, Preeta wears Karan’s engagement ring and the ring gets stuck in her finger. She struggles to take it off but fails. Karan then applies some cream on her hand to take the ring off and again, thoughts of Preeta started crossing his mind. He gets emotional and tells the waiter how much he cares for Preeta. The episode ends with Karan crying because he misses Preeta and Preeta (as a waiter) wipes off his tears.

