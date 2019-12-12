Preeta Arora Aka Sharddha Arya's Best Moments From Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of popular television show Kumkum Bhagya. The show features Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Manjit Joura in pivotal roles. The actors portray the lead roles of Preeta, Karan and Rishabh, respectively. Preeta and Srishty are the sisters of Pragya from Kumkum Bhagya. The sisters, who are unaware of their mother and their other two sisters, are finally united with them. They are with their mother and grandma. Preeta is a physician and a budding cricketer Karan falls for her. It is a story about Preeta, Karan and Rishabh.

1: Karan's confession for Preeta:

Preeta and Karan's love story was the most popular part of the show. When Karan confessed Preeta about his love towards her. This sequence was the one wherein Preeta actually got to understand the feelings of Karan towards her. This scene was the one when the audience actually loved the way Shraddha portrayed the character of the Preeta and how she blushed while Karan confessed his love for her. This was the most awaited sequence by viewers.

2: Karan Preeta adorable stage performance:

The adorable stage performance of Preeta and Karan at Zee Rishtey Awards in 2018 was making headlines. It was when Karan went down on his knees and declared his love for Preeta on stage. Fans went crazy over their adorable performance and Karan's confession. The duo performed a romantic dance on some of the popular love songs.

3: Preeta disguises as a waiter:

In the recent episode, Preeta is in Karan’s room. Preeta wears Karan’s engagement ring and the ring gets stuck in her finger. She struggles to take it off but fails. Karan then applies some cream on her hand to take the ring off and again, thoughts of Preeta started crossing his mind. He gets emotional and tells the waiter how much he cares for Preeta. The episode ends with Karan crying because he misses Preeta and Preeta (as a waiter) wipes off his tears.

