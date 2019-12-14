Kundali Bhagya Written Update December 13, 2019: Preeta Slaps Shrishti

Kundali Bhagya is a popular romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. It is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and airs on Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar in pivotal roles. Take a look at the written update of the episode that aired on December 13, 2019.

Kundali Bhagya Written Update for December 13

In last night's episode, Preeta got worried about Shrishti. She wonders where Shristhi might be and that she would go to check in the room of Maira, Shrishti is writing the letter about which she is really sure that the Luthra will end the marriage after reading. Preeta was dressed as Preetam and she cannot tell Karan how she truly feels about him. After Preeta enters the room, Shrishti tried acting like she does not know who it is. Preeta got angry and slapped her. They had an agreement and conversation where Preeta tries to talk Shrishti out of her decision.

Talking to her, Preeta keeps on hitting her and Shrishti hides in the washroom. Preeta convinces to get her out of the washroom and she does. She hits her again while Rishab comes to the room, they both leave after making an excuse, Karan comes explaining that he has something important to say to him. Rishabh asked Karan if he thinks Preeta is at the Luthra house to stop the engagement. Karan knows Rishabh is right and he wants Preeta to stop the engagement. However, he doesn’t say anything to Rishabh and walks away. Rakhi is seen doubting Karan and Mahira's relation. Ramona showed up looking for Srishti and Preeta. Kareena said that both Preeta and Srishti are trying to stop the engagement. When Mahira accuses Preeta’s mother of also being involved in this, Preeta covers Mahira’s mouth and leaves.

