'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update December 30 Episode: Preeta Threatens Mahira

The episode that aired on December 29 saw quite a few twists, including Mahira’s arrest for drugging Karan Luthra, after having shocked the entire family after telling them that Mahira and Karan had spent the night together. Preeta then decides to take her revenge from Mahira and Sherlin for everything that they have done to her and for their ever-conspiring nature to sabotage her. Keeping that in mind, Preeta and Srishti then head to the police station. Having taken a recap of the previous episode. Have a look at what happens in Kundali Bhagya December 30 episode.

Kundali Bhagya written update: December 30 episode

Kundali Bhagya December 30 episode begins with Preeta and Srishti leaving for the police station. Preeta video calls the police inspector after having retrieved his number from the internet. She explains the everything to him about Mahira then says to the inspector that she along with Srishti have been locked in the hotel room and asks for his help. Srishti tells him that Sameer has been tied as well and then accuses Sherlin of doing this to them, with the inspector informing them that he’ll be sending a team to rescue them.

Meanwhile, in the police station, Mahira lies to the inspector about being the wife of Karan. With a knowing face, he then points at Preeta who enters the police station, asking about who she is. Mahira gets shocked seeing Preeta over there and then tells him to not trust Preeta and continues her rant about being Karan’s wife. Preeta then responds saying that Mahira is only here to spoil her and Karan’s honeymoon and has put a fake molestation case against Karan after drugging him. Mahira then accuses Arora’s sister of this plan but finally ends up getting thrown in the lockup.

Sherlin wakes up to a shock seeing everyone escaped. She then learns about Mahira’s arrest and heads to the police station to free Mahira. She tries to defend Mahira but gets prompted by Srishti, who says the police knows everything. Preeta first warns Mahira and then Sherlin about the consequences if they did not stay away from Karan. Sherlin leaves without meeting Mahira, and Srishti threatens Mahira with the recording that was made on the phone, saying she would leak it on social media if she doesn’t stay in her limits. This is, in brief, the Kundali Bhagya written update for the December 30 episode.

