'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update: Preeta Exposes Mahira And Sherlin's Plan

Kundali Bhagya is rapidly becoming one of the highly popular romantic drama series on Indian television. The episode that was aired on December 28 brought a rather strong twist in the plot of the show. In the episode, Preeta learns about the fact that Mahira had spent the night in Karan’s room and becomes shocked after she finds out about it. On the other hand, Mahira, in a rather sly manner, had mixed in something inside Karan’s drink, which then causes him to feel dizzy. Let us now have a look at what happens in the December 29 episode of the show.

Kundali Bhagya written update December 29

Kundali Bhagya December 20 episode begins with Karan entering the house holding Mahira’s hands, who is crying. The entire family is shocked to see both of them and inquire about the whereabouts of Preeta. Rakhi asks Mahira about what happened and where Preeta is before Karan ends up answering that he saw a few goons teasing Mahira. He then decided to save her and both of them later went to the hotel room with Preeta. But they did not find her there and waited for before something unfortunate happened.

Karan then revealed how he and Mahira had spent the night in the room together. Preeta suddenly entered the scene from behind and defended Karan. Mahira accused Karan of making a move on her while she could not do anything to stop that from happening. Preeta then exposes Mahira and Sherlin saying that both of them were planning on killing Mahesh and about how their intentions were always to harm their family. Everyone gets shocked at hearing this reality. Mahira then gets arrested by the police for having drugged Karan and take her to the police station.

The police inspector eventually calls Sherlin and asks her to come to the police station. Preeta decides to go to the police station as well and Mahira ends up threatening the police with severe consequences. This is in brief the Kundali Bhagya written update for December 29, with major twists flying towards the plot of the show.

