Kundali Bhagya Written Update December 4: Karan Go Ahead With The Engagement?

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on December 4, 2019.

Kundali Bhagya written update December 4

In today’s episode, Karan and Rishabh go home and lie about being at a meeting. Meanwhile, Karan is asked to start preparing for engagement and he agrees to do that. Sammy and Shrishti go to buy medicines and had a discussion about who set the fire.

Shrishti is quite sure about Karan who might have started the fire. Sammy calls Karan to know where he is, he replies that he is at home. Hence, Sammy feels that someone else is responsible for the fire. Later, Prithvi wakes up in the house. He panics and make calls to know what happened to him. Prithvi gets angry and tells his mother that Sherlyn ruined his wedding, but his mother does not believe his words.

Sherlyn tells her mother about Rishabh’s thinking about her and Prithvi. But soon she makes her mother lie to Rakhi. On the other hand, Karan is tensed. Sameer suspects Karan for being at Kumkum Bhagya hall and takes the help of the waiter to find the truth.

Moreover, Karan is thinking that Preeta should stop his engagement. But, when Sammy brings up the topic Karan pretends like he didn’t know the wedding was stopped. Later, Karan sees the ring which he still has with him he once gave to Preeta. Will Karan go ahead with the engagement? Stay tuned to find out.

