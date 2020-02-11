'Kundali Bhagya' February 11 Written Update: Mahira Pretends To Get Kidnapped

Today's episode began with Rishab saying that Karan was mature enough to take a decision for himself. He also said that he lied to them that Sameer asked him to divorce Sherlyn because he wanted to make them understand their mistake. He said that no one should interfere in Karan’s life. He apologized to them if he sounded rude but he could not tolerate these talks against Karan.

Ramona thought for Mahira’s happiness, so Preeta should be jailed for forever. Preeta asked Karan if she was that important for him that he was doing all these for her? Karan said that answers to some questions are very easy but still but nothing can be done. She cried hearing him and he wiped her tears. She asked was he really going to marry Mahira? Before he replied to her, he got a call from Mahira and went outside to attend the call.

On the other side, goons started searching Mahira and said that Mahira should not reach the court. One lady constable gave water to Preeta and said that always good things happen to good people so I asked her to have faith. Preeta thought from whom he got a call that he left from there without saying anything to her. Mahira called Karan and informed him that a few goons were behind her and they do not want her to reach the court. She told that she was afraid and asked him to save her. That time goons came there and kidnapped Mahira.

Mahira said that if she came to court then Preeta will be released but she did not want that to happen. Because if Preeta goes outside then Mahira will have to face many problems. Even though Karan promised her still she doubts him that after Preeta’s release he will not take Mahira’s side that is why she pretended to be kidnapped and with this, the episode ended.

