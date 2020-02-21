'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update February 20: Karan Takes The Truck Driver To His House

The episode began with Karan telling Preeta that they would have to take the truck driver along with them. Preeta asked why they would have to do that. Karan ignored Preeta’s question and asked Sameer to bring a rope and taunted Preeta by saying she is dumb. She urged him to answer her. He said that they came to find the driver and he still did not tell them the full truth. This is why they are going to take him with them to the house. She pointed out that he cannot take the driver to his house because that is against the law.

Karan said he knows what is right and wrong and he needs the driver to fulfill his promise. Sristy agreed with Karan. Preeta asked Sristy to not support Karan in his wrongdoings and said that by doing this, he will end up getting into trouble. She suggested taking the truck driver to the police station. But Karan disagreed with her and said they do not have time to make Preeta understand his point.

Preeta hesitated to go inside so Rakhi went to her and said Preeta was injured so she needed rest and asked Krithika to take Preeta. Sherlyn reached her room and got worried thinking about how if the driver told the truth about her to everyone then she would have to leave the Luthra house. She wondered what will happen to Mahira if he revealed that Mahira only pushed Preeta in front of the truck.

Mahira too got worried. Ramona said that if the police came to know about this, then it will affect Karan’s image. Sameer and Karan tied the driver up. Ramona asked Rishab why he was supporting Karan when he knew that Karan was wrong. With this, the episode ended.

