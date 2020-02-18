'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update February 18: Karan Brought Preeta To His House

The latest episode of Kundali Bhagya began with Rakhi telling Mahira that Preeta surely had another enemy, who had stopped Mahira from reaching the court. Mahira told Rakhi that she was thinking logically. Mahita told Rakhi that Preeta's enemy did not wish Preeta to get out of the jail. Karan gave an assurance to Preeta that he would not leave her. Karan did not want Preta to have any worries.

He took her to his house and told her that she will stay in his house until he proves her innocent. Preeta heard his sweet words and was joyous as if she was dreaming. Karan told her that he will never leave her alone. He does not feel bound by Mahira's deal. Because Mahira does not help Preeta in the court. He told Preeta that he did not want to marry Mahira. He thinks how much he loved Preeta.

Karan and Preeta got together. Karan held Preeta’s hand and brought her home. Luthra's were shocked to see Preeta entering their house. Karan became Preeta's protector for the first time. He decided that he will not accept her as his wife in front of anyone. Preeta was hopeful that her life was getting on track. Sherlyn and Mahira were left shock with Preeta’s entry. On the other hand, Rakhi and Rishabh were proud of Karan's stunning move.

Sarla refused to believe Rakhi when she said that Karan wanted to help Preeta. She said Karan and Mahira both wanted Preeta to suffer. Mahira and Sherlyn were celebrating Preeta’s arrest in her room. Mahira was sure that Preeta would be in jail for a long time. Kritika saw Mahira hugging Sherlyn and became suspicious and with this, the episode ended.

