Kundali Bhagya Written Update February 17: Karan Gave A Bouquet To Preeta

Today's episode began with Preeta asking Karan whether or not he bought flowers for her. She tried to get the balloons but her dupatta got stuck between the car door so Karan tried to help her get it out. During this, they both came close to each other. He said one flower vendor requested him to buy flowers from him that is why he bought them. She asked him if there was someone else in her place then also he would have given the bouquet to her.

Karan said that he would not have given the bouquet then, and starts the car. On the other side, Sristy asked the auto driver to drive fast but because of some problem auto stopped in the middle of the road. Srishty then tried to call Sameer but her mobile battery was dead so she decided to walk.

Karan said whatever happened everyone blamed him only. He also said that Sarla too slapped him without listening to him. Preeta was shocked on hearing him and apologized to him. She said that he should not be blamed for Mahira but he should be only blamed for the petrol issue. He was shocked after listening to her. She said he should have checked the petrol because he was the one who rode his bike when he knew he was going to help her. He asked her to stay silent otherwise he shall stop the car right there.

Preeta said that Karan never saw the truck driver so he cannot identify him. Karan said he will take a selfie with everyone and will show it to her, saying this he went inside. The truck driver and his friends saw Karan there and requested him to take a selfie with them. They also said that they were Karan’s big fans. Karan took selfies with them and went to Preeta. The truck driver followed Karan to take one more selfie and saw Preeta with him. Preeta too sees him and with this, the episode ended.

